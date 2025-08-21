At the August 4 Pickering City Council meeting, the council approved City Clerk Milt Sovereign meeting with Snyder and Associates to start a sewer project program that will satisfy the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

Snyder and Associates, the construction engineer, designed the current sewer plant to meet Missouri DNR specifications at the time of construction. Since then the specifications for allowable ammonia have toughened and Pickering’s sewer system can not meet them, according to White Cloud Engineering who does the testing for the city.

Pickering is going to work with Snyder and Associations to find out what it is going to take to write a DNR grant to finance the improvements. With the small population, Sovereign said, Pickering can’t repay a loan.

Alderman Jake Pankau reported a pipe at the sewer pump needs to be repaired. He is willing to go pick up parts to repair it. No sewer pumps needed fixing in July. There are four spares.

Alderman Julie Blane will apply for the MFA grant which opens Monday, August 18.

Sovereign has tried to start a separate account for the Pickering sign fundraiser monies. He has decided to deposit into the general fund account and is keeping a fundraiser log detailing the donations. If making a donation by check, it should be made out to the City of Pickering with “sign donation” on the memo. This way Sovereign can keep track of it.

Mid-America Road Builders, Platte City, has not cashed the check for street repairs. Sovereign was planning to call to make sure the company had received the check.

White Cloud Engineering sent two months worth of billing to Pickering in July. The Nodaway County Public Rural Water Association July payment to the city was received August 4 and will show on the August financial review by the board at the September meeting.

Discussion was held on the brush pile. The council wants the fire department to burn it. Mayor Brad Renfro will try to attend the next fire board meeting and bring the information to the September meeting.