At the November 1 Pickering City Council meeting, Mayor Charles Smith and City Clerk Milt Sovereign reviewed their discussion with the Nodaway County Commissioners about the American Rescue Plan Act funds the city will receive.

The city will receive a total of $26,154.65 and has already received $14,326.78. Sovereign and Smith explained most of the funds will be used at the city sewer plant to reduce the amount of ammonia to get within state DNR standards. The money will also cover the storm siren replacement and purchase of gravel.

Filing for two alderman positions and mayor will be Tuesday, December 7 through Tuesday, December 28, a shorter filing period than in the past.

The council approved the payment of the city’s bills including one for $7.32 to City Attorney Taryn Henry for a certified letter and $140 to the New Nodaway Humane Society. Sovereign double-checked the city records to verify the charges were correct for April through September plus one stray dog pickup.

Smith reported he has been unable to find someone willing to start a Pickering Community Betterment organization. He feels a leader is needed to spearhead getting others in the community involved in the effort.

Sovereign reported there are five good sewer pumps as spares. He has bought and ordered parts to renovate two more pumps for backups. He stated replacement sewer pumps would cost approximately $2,000 each.

Nodaway County Public Water Supply District #1 charges Pickering $2.10 per customer each month to bill and collect the sewer charges. August usage was paid in September and paid to Pickering in October. There were 78 customers, with an average charge of $30.16 each, and three unpaid.

Alderman Dale Sharp wants to look into the ordinances on derelict cars and nuisances. Sovereign said he would make him and Alderman Julianna Judd a copy of all of Pickering’s city ordinances.