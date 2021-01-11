The Pickering City Council met January 4 to handle the following business.

Pat McKee Construction was paid $100 for filling the streets’ potholes throughout Pickering.

Mayor Charles Smith has acquired the services of attorney Taryn Henry as city attorney for Pickering. She has requested a copy of all of Pickering’s city ordinances.

The city has also paid the 80¢ per household with sewer service to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

City Clerk Milt Sovereign will send a letter to one Pickering resident who has let their dogs run-at-large.

Sovereign said two people have filed for the two open alderman positions on the council.

The $64 annual fee for the city post office box was approved.