The Pickering City Council met June 1 at the community building for the first time in three months.

The meeting minutes and treasurer’s reports for March, April and May were approved. The council had authorized bill payments by phone until the members could meet in person.

Mike Moyer received the mowing bid. Two sewer pumps have been replaced. Alderman Roberta Boyd reported problems with her pump. Resident Mary Ann Holden’s sewer line has been repaired.

A bid from Mid-America Road Builders, Platte City, was submitted for street repairs totaling $18,962.64. The company gave a detailed report on repairs and streets. Boyd said before the eight blocks were chipped and sealed, the ditches needed to be repaired so water flowed in the ditches instead of the streets.

Mayor Charles Smith will contact the Union Township crew for ditching and the owner of one property who has brush and concrete obstructing the water flow.

City Clerk Milt Sovereign said the city could afford $18,000 for the street project. The council, mayor and city clerk went to look at each street being considered to determine if the repairs are necessary. The council wants to give priority to the streets with heavier traffic. The project is still under study.

The City of Pickering was awarded a $10,170 Rickard Trust grant for improvements to the arena where the Pickering Lions Horse Show is held. The group is looking at realigning the arena to make it longer and wider to accommodate rodeo activities. The horse show committee is looking to move the event to September.

Alderman Ramona Pennington thanked the council for the cleaning of the community building for the meeting and the June 2 election. The city paid the $50 charged for the cleaning.