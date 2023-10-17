At the October 2 Pickering City Council meeting, discussion was held on payments for repairs to streets and sewer.

City Clerk Milt Sovereign said each sewer meter repair was costing $200 to $250 each. There were 93 original pumps in the city sewer project. That number is dwindling. Pickering paid White Cloud Engineering $1,535 for a circulating pump at the sewer plant.

Sovereign had hand-delivered the ARPA application to the Nodaway County Commissioners. The decision on if-and-how-much funds the city will receive is supposed to be made the first of October.

Discussion was held on purchasing additional sewer pumps and sewer plant improvements depending on how much money is received from the county. Sovereign has requested bids from Haynes Equipment Co., Olathe, KS. Discussion was held on paying Sovereign for the additional work he does for the city including the sewer. Sovereign said the city doesn’t have the income or tax base to pay extra wages.

Discussion was held on having the city attorney draw up an ordinance requiring new businesses coming to Pickering to apply for a business license through the city council. The aldermen are concerned about properties being trashed.

Two letters were sent to residents have resulted in their yards being cleaned up.

The condition of parks and streets were discussed going into winter. Both are seen as good condition. The improvements made to the park across from the community building have resulted in more use. The city is going to buy a half load of asphalt for pothole patching over the winter. Billie Cronk, Maryville, was paid $163 for hauling a load of gravel.

A community building complaint was made about a group coming in to use the bathroom, while another paying group was holding a birthday party there. Discussion was held on the community building’s number of keys and whether or not the locks should be changed.

Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments is upgrading lists, one is the names and information of aldermen and mayor. The other list is updating the direct project needs of communities. Going over the list and labeling them high, medium or low priority, Sovereign indicated Pickering would be interested in grants for waste water, streets needs, a back-up generator for the sewer plant, a safe room, tornado shelter and demolition projects.