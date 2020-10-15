At the October 5 meeting, the Pickering City Council approved the payment of $20,030 to Mid America Road Builders, Platte City, for the repair of city streets.

The alderman were pleased with the repairs and commented there were more made than originally thought possible at the beginning. The city paid $20,060.

This was more than the $16,886.95 in the street fund. The council had approved transferring up to $5,000 from the general operating fund at an earlier meeting. City Clerk Milt Sovereign has transferred $4,100 into the street account. After the Mid America Road Builders payment, the city will have just over the $900 in the account. This will allow the city to purchase gravel, if needed, and will leave a balance large enough to avoid bank charges.

Resident Mike Moyer attended the meeting to answer questions about his automobile repair service he has set up at his residence. He has built a two-bay garage with a driveway and owns the lot next door.

The council was concerned about junk cars and cars parking and blocking the street. Moyer reassured the aldermen he was parking cars in his driveway or in the lot if he was not working on them.

“I understand you don’t want a sore thumb sticking out,” Moyer said and commented he had no intentions of turning his property into a junk yard.

The council approved the payment of the regular bills plus the yearly dues to the Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments and $154 to the Nodaway County Collector/Treasurers office for the collection of taxes.

Alderman Kevin Leedom asked whether there was windmill money available for the city.