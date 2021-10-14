Before the beginning of the October 4 Pickering City Council meeting, the council looked at the two new picnic tables acquired for the Pickering City Park on October 1.

The tables were donated by Dennis and Mika Porter of Porter Trash Services. The concrete pads were donated by Allen Ready Mix Concrete. Allen Tree Service, Pickering, unloaded and placed the tables.

The city has received $14,326.78 from the American Rescue Plan Act. City Clerk Milt Sovereign had applied for the grant to use on sewer upgrades to meet state standards and to repair the storm siren. The city will be audited separately on these monies.

The council approved the $3,650 bid from Storm Sirens Inc., Norman, OK, for the replacement of the motor in one of the two storm sirens. The city is responsible for taking the siren down and preparing it for shipping to the company’s factory in Colorado.

The Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Government’s dues of $89.60 were approved to be paid.

On the financial report, Sovereign reported the $1,946.50 sewer receipts received were the lowest of the summer. He attributed this decline to the fact there were seven unpaid bills and two final payments.

In reviewing the sewer project, Sovereign said the city has probably paid half of the amount owed after 15 years.

Sovereign reminded the council of the upcoming two alderman positions and mayor election on April 5, 2022. The dates for candidate filing are Tuesday, December 7 to Tuesday, December 28. This is a shorter time period than in past years. He asked the council to start soliciting volunteers to fill the positions.