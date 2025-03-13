At the March 3 Pickering City Council meeting, City Clerk Milt Sovereign notified the council of the purchase of a new sewer pump.

The pump was purchased with the remaining funds from the ARPA grant the city received. It will be shipped. The council also agreed to purchase a computer for Sovereign to use for city business.

The city’s spare sewer pumps are down to one new, not counting the one just ordered, and two used pumps. Sovereign believes he has the parts to rebuild another one.

Sovereign passed the last bank statement to the aldermen so they could compare it against the financial report.

Alderman Brad Renfro requested that gravel be put in by the United Methodist Church. This is the only alley in Pickering that is still open. It was agreed to buy one load of gravel for the alley. Mayor Charlie Smith will talk to someone to haul the gravel.

A resident requested the fire department be present when he burns his brush piles. Renfro told the man to contact the fire department directly and gave him the information. He also wanted to know when the city would be accepting mowing bids. April 2 will be the deadline for mowing bids and the decision will be made at the Monday, April 7 Pickering City Council meeting.

White Cloud Engineering’s Brock Pfost and Eric Carmichael will come to the April meeting to discuss the life expectancy of the sewer plant and associated costs.