At the August 5 Pickering City Council meeting and tax rate hearing, the aldermen approved the same tax rate as last year.

It is $1.88 per $100 assessed valuation and is the maximum the city can place. City Clerk Milt Sovereign said personal property, real estate, utilities and railroad valuations had dropped from approximately $798,000 last year to $787,202 this year.

The council is urging residents to complete the surveys delivered door-to-door the last 10 days of July. There is a deadline of August 12 for the surveys to be sent to Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments in the provided, stamped envelope.

An 80 percent return rate is needed for the city to apply for CDBG funding grants through NWMORCOG. The council is wanting to use any monies received on street repairs. Sovereign will apply for grants this fall and next spring. The surveys are good for the next three years which will allow the city to keep applying for the grants.

Mid-America Road Builders, Platte City, has been repairing potholes and other problem areas on Pickering’s city streets. The work was expected to be completed by August 6. The council approved up to $3,500 be moved from the city’s general fund into the street fund. The street fund’s balance as of July 31 was $14,874.95. The estimated amount of the bill is approximately $17,000.

Alderman Ramona Pennington expressed her appreciation for Mayor Charles Smith’s work with Mid-America on the street project. She said he has worked to keep the repairs within the city’s budget.

Another $150 was approved for lumber to be used on Sovereign’s sewer plant repairs. He said half of the repairs were completed. Dustun Law has recovered from shoulder injuries and will start taking sewer calls from Pickering residents. For Pickering sewer calls only, his number is 660.582.1411.

A resident had approached Pennington about the condition of a property adjacent to him. Pennington had invited the resident to the meeting but he did not attend.

Discussion was held on the property in question, plus one other, and the council decided to have City Attorney David Baird send letters and copies of the ordinances pertaining to the situations.