Phyllis Wanda Abbott, 82, Maryville, died Thursday, August 7, 2025, at Mosaic Medical Center, Maryville.

She was born July 3, 1943, in Maryville. She graduated from Maryville High School in the class of 1961.

On September 8, 1963, she married Larry Abbott.

Mrs. Abbott was a homemaker. She worked for Eveready/Energizer Battery Co., for 29 years before retiring.

She was a member of Hope Lutheran Church, Maryville and was active in the Women’s Bible Study group and the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League, along with other needs in the church.

Funeral services were held Monday, August 11 at the Hope Lutheran Church. Burial was in the Miriam Cemetery, Maryville.

Memorials may be made to Hope Lutheran Church.

