Philip John Auffert, 89, Parnell, died Tuesday, May 27, 2025, in Maryville.

He was born April 3, 1936, to John and Rachel Hovenkotter Auffert in rural Parnell. He attended Parnell and Elm Grove country schools, completing his eighth grade education.

On July 17, 1965, he married Patricia Bradley in Afton, IA. She preceded him in death, September 17, 2013.

Mr. Auffert was drafted into the Army in 1959. He was a lifetime farmer.

He was a lifetime member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church and a 53-year member of the Curry-Richardson-Sparks- Waldeier American Legion Post 528, all of Parnell.

He served on the St. Joseph Catholic Church Parish Council, was the Independence Township Trustee for 28 years, and Curry-Richardson-Sparks- Waldeier American Legion Post 528 Commander for 20 years.

Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 am, Saturday, May 31, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Parnell. A family rosary will be held at 5 pm, Friday, May 30 followed by visitation at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. Burial with military services will be at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery, Parnell.

Memorials may be made to the Flag Display at the Parnell Cemeteries in care of Damian Auffert.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.