Phil Johnson, 65, Maryville, died Thursday, August 21, 2025, at his home.

He was born October 24, 1959, to Virgil and Virginia Hembree Johnson in Anderson, SC. He was a graduate of Conroe, Texas High School.

On March 14, 1981, he married Sherry Roberts in Woodsfield, OH.

Mr. Johnson was ordained into the Church of Christ.

He was preceded in death by his parents and mother-in-law, Mary Eddy.

He is survived by his wife; three daughters, Philena (David) Paher, Jennifer Munoz, and Caitlin Silvas (Kevin Meads); one son, Dylan (Cassandra) Johnson; grandchildren, Tylan (Kelsey) Perry, Neleah Paher, Rylee Murry, Mia Carter, Audrey Silvas, Alana Carter, Felicity Paher, Yesenia Delapaz, Alexa Johnson, and Damien Delapaz; great-grandchild, Zion Perry; and father-in-law, Paul Eddy.

A celebration of life was held at Sunday, August 24, at the Church of Christ, Maryville.