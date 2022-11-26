Pete Milinkov, 91, Lampe, died Wednesday, November 2, 2022.

He was born June 24, 1931, in Detroit, MI, to Peter Milinkov and Madeline Castaldi Milinkov. He graduated from Cooley High School.

He married Virginia Lee Carpenter. She preceded him in death in 2007 after 56 years of marriage. In 2011, he met and married Donna McClintock.

Mr. Milinkov was a lefthanded pitcher for the NY Yankees’ minor league baseball team until he was drafted into the Army during the Korean War. He graduated from Logan College of Chiropractic in St Louis and settled in Maryville until retirement in 1993.

A memorial service for the family was held Monday, November 7 at Ozark United Methodist Church with Reverend Jacob Schneider officiating. Interment was in the Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield.

Arrangements were under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home, Kimberling City.