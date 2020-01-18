Oral D. “Pete” Lewis, 84, Ravenwood, died Thursday, January 9, 2020, at his home.

He was born January 19, 1935, in Isadora, to Perry L. and Rosella M. Walker Lewis. He was a graduate of the Ravenwood High School.

On June 8, 1958, he married Joan L. Angle in Ravenwood. She preceded him in death November 23, 1993.

Funeral services were held Monday, January 13 at Price Funeral Home, Maryville. Burial was in Oak Lawn Cemetery, Ravenwood.

Memorials may be made to the New Life Christian Fellowship, Kansas City; Victory Academy, Seymour; or the Hannah Kentch Missionary – Go To Nations.

Online condolences may be made to pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

