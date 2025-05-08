The 2025 Petal Crawl throughout Northwest Missouri is coming up on your growing calendar. Get your own passport to have fun for the weekend.

The greenhouse tour will be Friday through Sunday, May 9 – 11. The fifth annual event has added more greenhouses as participants. Simply pickup a passport and map out your first stop, then travel from one to the next and with your purchase, you’ll receive a stamp on the passport. When you have eight stamps from the greenhouses, turn in your passport to any of the greenhouses and you will be entered for a grand prize.

Participating greenhouses are The Plant House, Maryville; Treasure Gardens, Cosby; Mitzi’s Greenhouse, St. Joseph; Huckleberry Gardens and Donaldson Farms, both of Savannah; Deen’s Greenhouse, Conception Jct.; The Garden Shed, Clearmont; The Birdhouse, Mound City; Blooming Hills, Rea; and Union Star FFA, Union Star.

Petal Crawl specials will be displayed at each business.