Perry Antrim, 86, Maryville, died Monday, February 1, 2021, at the Nodaway Nursing Home, Maryville.

He was born January 27, 1935, in Ravenwood, to Perry G. and Margaret L. Reese Antrim. He attended Ravenwood High School.

On August 24, 1955, he married Carolyn Sue Drain in Maryville. She preceded him in death July 9, 2007.

Mr. Antrim’s body has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of Price Funeral Home.