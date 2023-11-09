Peggy Ann Reed, 87, Maryville, died Monday, November 6, 2023, at Village Care Center, Maryville.

She was born May 5, 1936, in Skidmore, to James M. and Ruth E. (Sloan) Lawson. She attended school in Skidmore and graduated from Maryville High School in 1954.

On May 9, 1953, she married Elbert Lee Reed in Skidmore. He preceded her in death on January 14, 2013.

Mrs. Reed was a homemaker. She was a caregiver with the Association of Group Homes for 11 years.

She was a member of Laura Street Baptist Church, Maryville.

Services will be held at 10 am, Monday, November 13 at Laura Street Baptist Church. Burial is in Hillcrest Cemetery, Skidmore. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm, Sunday, November 12 at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Laura Street Baptist Church.

