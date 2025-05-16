Maryville is currently requesting bids for the construction of the Downtown Pedestrian Alleyway Project.

The project was re-released for bid April 10, and will be open for 30 days from that date. The project was re-bid to include a north-south alleyway component in an effort to secure a single contractor for both components of the project. The downtown pavilion project that will be located between Fourth and Fifth Streets, just off the east side of Main Street will also open for bids. This will construct an open-air covered pavilion to hold activities and events.

The proposed plan for the alleyway converts the east-west vehicular oriented alley between Fourth and Fifth Streets and Main and Buchanan Streets into a pedestrian promenade. This includes removing vehicular pavement and pedestrian barriers, installing a new walkway, removable safety bollards, ADA ramps, moveable bench seating, covered shelter, catenary lighting, vine trellis walls, turf berms and significant landscaping to enhance the downtown neighborhood.

The city was able to secure grant funding through the Missouri Department of Economic Development, in the amount of $767,827 for the overall Downtown Pedestrian Alleyway cost of $1,540.631.