Pearl JoAnn Martin, 92, Liberty, formerly of Conception Jct., died Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at a health care center in Liberty.

She was born August 14, 1928, in Conception, to Leonard and Lola O’Banion Schaaf. She attended school in Conception. She had lived most of her life in the area and moved to Liberty in 1998.

Mrs. Martin’s body has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

A celebration of life will be planned at a later date.

Interment will be in the St. Columba Cemetery, Conception.

