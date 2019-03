A Lenten Pause for Prayer will be held each Wednesday from 12:10 to 12:25 pm through April 10 in the chapel at SSM Health – St. Francis Hospital. The brief time of devotion will be led by a pastor of one of the participating congregations in the Maryville Area Ministerial Fellowship.

The chapel is easily accessed through the main hospital entrance. The hospital also has a cafeteria in the lower level for persons wishing to dine, either before or after the prayer time.