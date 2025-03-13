Florence Pauline Dean Garrett Constant, 96, Parnell, died Saturday, March 8, 2025, at the Village Care Center, Maryville.

She was born June 8, 1928, to Clarence Dean, and Lillian Barnes Dean in Sabetha, KS. She was adopted by her mother’s sister, Myrtle Barnes Garrett and husband, William and raised by Myrtle and husband, Frank Garrett. She graduated from Bedford, IA.

She met and married Neil Constant in 1946. He preceded her in death in 1986.

Mrs. Constant worked as a waitress, homemaker and spent 40 years at The Printery House in Conception.

Funeral services will be at 2 pm, Friday, March 14 at the Parnell United Methodist Church, Parnell. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery, Parnell The family will receive friends at the church for one hour prior to the services on Friday.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhom.com.

The Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri is in charge of services.