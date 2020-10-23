Paula Arlene Guthrie, 64, Maryville, died Thursday, October 15, 2020, at her home.

She was born September 18, 1956, in Independence, to Paul Foster Mitchell, and Darlene Porter. She graduated from Maryville High School in 1975.

On April 26, 1980, she married Lonnie W. Guthrie at the First United Methodist Church in Maryville.

Funeral services were held Monday, October 19 at Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. The burial was in White Oak Cemetery, Pickering.

Memorials are suggested to the American Heart Association.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of Bram Funeral Home.