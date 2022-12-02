Paul Norman Drydale, 91, Bolckow, died Thursday, November 10, 2022, at his home.

He was born May 13, 1931, in Maryville, to Paul G. and Adah Ware Drydale. He was a graduate of Maryville High School.

Mr. Drydale worked for Union Local 101 as a heavy equipment operator for Ideker Construction Company and Donaldson Construction Company.

Per his wishes, Mr. Drydale’s body has been cremated. There will be no visitation or services held.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements were under the care of Price Funeral Home.