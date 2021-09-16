Paul Leo Boedeker, 83, Maryville, died Monday, September 13, 2021, at Oak Pointe Assisted Living, Maryville.

He was born October 27, 1937, in Parnell, to Gerald Leo and Grace Lucile Diss Boedeker. He graduated from Ravenwood High School and attended the Missouri University before graduating from Northwest Missouri State College, Maryville.

On January 30, 1971, he married Bernice R. Whiteaker at the East Heights Baptist Church in Lawrence, KS. She preceded him in death October 5, 2018.

Mr. Boedeker’s body has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 am, Saturday, September 18 at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Inurnment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Parnell.

Memorials may be made to St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church or St. Joseph Cemetery.

