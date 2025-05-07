At the April 15 Nodaway County Health Board meeting, Administrator Tom Patterson provided a packet of information on measles cases and outbreaks.

At the time of the report, April 11, there had been no cases of measles in Missouri. There has since been one reported in Taney County. During the school year 2023-24, Missouri had an estimated 90.4 percent vaccinated for measles.

Also the board approved the following. Vision statement: We envision a healthy community through education, prevention and delivery of health services. Mission statement: Our mission is to promote and protect the health of our community.

Value Statement:

• We value leadership and dedicated staff who are responsive to the community and receptive to new ideas.

• We support a safe environment for all people in the county.

• We strive to deliver services in a confidential, consistent and dedicated manner.

• We value collaboration with community stakeholders.

• We value professionalism and respect for all.

School spring immunization clinics completed for Northeast Nodaway, Maryville High School, St. Gregory Barbarigo School, Maryville Middle School and Jefferson.

In March, there were 29 COVID, 40 influenza and six influenza B cases reported.

The 2022-23 biennial audit is almost completed. The auditor is scheduled to visit the board at the May 20 meeting.

Patterson checked into changing the election cycle for board members. After he explained the various options, he said the attorney suggested leaving the election cycle as is, which is three members one year; one member in each of two years and one year with no member up for election. The board members serve four year terms.

Three contracts that the health department has had in the past have been or will be terminated this year. The contracts are the ELC Cares, Adult Immunizations and Workforce Contract. Two of the contracts Patterson hadn’t expected to be renewed, but the adult immunizations he expected to continue. The health department used it to do 50 to 60 off-site clinics a year.

Chairperson Chris Turpin brought up doing digital meeting packets instead of paper packets. He noted a service that North Nodaway Board of Education uses for meetings which he explained after the meeting to Patterson.