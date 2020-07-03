Nodaway County Health Department Administrator, Tom Patterson, announces a Nodaway County, Missouri resident has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). There are now twenty-eight confirmed cases for Nodaway County. Twenty of the twenty-eight cases are no longer in isolation.

The affected individual is a female between 20-29 years of age, and a resident of Nodaway County. The individual is isolated in a private residence. The Nodaway County Health Department is currently working to notify those that have been deemed a close contact. If you are not contacted by the health department, then you are not considered a close contact with this individual and

not at increased risk for this virus.

The health department urges the public to practice social distancing by maintaining six (6) feet of separation, to limit in-person interactions, and to practice good handwashing and hygiene. Please avoid touching your face. Please clean phones, devices, and contact surfaces frequently. The health department also recommends wearing a mask when social distancing cannot be achieved.

If you are sick, particularly with a fever and a cough, or shortness of breath, please call your health care provider before visiting for guidance regarding symptoms and next steps.

For more information, visit the DHSS website at www.health.mo.gov/coronavirus or the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus . A statewide COVID-19 hotline also operates 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 877-435-8411. Follow NodawayCounty Health Department on Facebook.