Patrick “Pat” Cleo Spire, 76, Blue Springs, died Saturday, May 20, 2023, at his home.

He was born March 19, 1947, to Cleo and Mabel Tuttle Spire in Lodi, CA.

On January 9, 1971, he married Virginia Whaley in Maryville.

After serving in the US Army, Mr. Spire became a member of the Missouri State Highway Patrol. He retired as a sergeant after 33 years of dedicated service.

He was a parishioner of St. John LaLande Catholic Church in Blue Springs.

Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 am, Friday, May 26 at St. John LaLande Catholic Church, 805 N.W. RD Mize Rd, Blue Springs. A committal service will follow at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville. Family and friends will be received from 5-7 pm Thursday, May 25 at Meyers Funeral Chapel, 1600 W. Main St, Blue Springs.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. John LaLande Catholic Church.

