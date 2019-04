Patrick E. Merrigan, 66, Maryville, died Friday, April 12, 2019, at Nodaway Nursing Home, Maryville.

Mr. Merrigan’s body has been cremated under the direction of Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. A private family interment will be at a later date. No formal visitation is planned.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or Mosaic Hospice Foundation of Maryville.

