Patricia Ann Turner from Maryville passed from this life on February 11, 2023.

Pat was born to John C. “Jack” and Ruth Donaldson on March 23, 1936 in Maryville and joined two sisters, Jacquiline (Lynn Adams) and Elvalee (Bob Swift). After moving to and from both coasts during her father’s military service, Pat grew up in Maryville and graduated from MHS in the class of 1954, keeping in close contact with her classmates since.

She was a proud member of the Mizzou class of 1958 and was an active long-time member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority. After graduation she achieved a masters in education from Northwest and embarked on a 40-year career teaching science and mathematics, primarily at Maryville but also at Hopkins and Riviera High in Miami, FL.

In 1959, Pat married Donald Arthur Pfost, who died in a construction accident that same year. She had a son, Donald Brock Pfost, in 1960; he resides in Maryville with his wife, Karen. Pat and Brock moved to Florida in 1967, while there she met Allen Hunter Turner and his daughter, Lynette. Pat and Al were married in Maryville in 1969 and have lived there since. Lynette and her husband, Brian Quinn, live in Boston. In 1972, Pat and Al welcomed a son, Michael, who resides with his wife, Laura in Greeley, CO.

After returning to Maryville, Pat resumed teaching and coaching at Maryville High, retiring in 2001. She coached girls basketball, boys and girls tennis and golf, winning two state titles in boys golf and numerous conference and district championships. Pat positively impacted many students in both athletics and academics.

In addition to her career, Pat was very active in her community. She was a long-time member of the First Presbyterian Church and especially enjoyed singing in the choir. She and Al opened the SportShop on North Main in 1976 and operated the store until 2003. In her spare time, Pat enjoyed and was accomplished at golf, fishing, mainly in Canada and the family pond; tennis, painting, knitting and especially travelling with Al. Pat and Al traveled the world, seldom with a map, but always with enthusiasm for what lay ahead.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents and sisters. She is survived and will be sorely missed by her husband, children, grandchildren Elizabeth Pfost, Jessica (Pfost) Tombari, Collin Turner and Payton Turner, and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

Pat will be laid to rest in a private ceremony, with a celebration of life scheduled at a later date. Memorials in lieu of flowers can be made to the First Presbyterian Church – Music Fund.