Patricia Ann Driskell, 90, died Monday, November 3, 2025, at her home in Maryville.

She was born July 9, 1935, to Joseph Alphonse and Theresa Frances Wiederholt-Bliley in Clyde. She was a graduate of St. Benedictine and Jefferson High School.

Mrs. Driskell was a homemaker and a self-employed resident of Maryville.

She was a 70-year member of the American Legion Post 464 and cooked for the Elks and Lions Club for many years.

A Rosary will be from 5:30 to 6 pm, Thursday, November 6 at the St. Gregory Barbarigo Parish, Maryville with a visitation to follow from 6 to 8 pm. The funeral service will be held at 11 am, Friday, November 7 at the church with burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Maryville.

