William Patrick “Pat” Dobbins, 68, Pickering, died Sunday, November 5, 2023, at his home near Pickering.

He was born July 30, 1955, in Kansas City, to George Elliot and Essie Lena Melton Dobbins.

On July 13, 1974, he married Karen Louise Boaz in Kansas City.

Mr. Dobbins served as a corpsman for the Navy and Marine Corp. He retired from the military on January 1, 1996, after 23 years of service. He also worked at the Maryville Kawasaki Plant for 13 years as a safety officer.

He was a member of the First Baptist Church, Maryville; American Legion Post 464, Conception Jct; the Masonic Lodge, Rock Port; and the Order of Eastern Star in both Maryville and Bethany.

Mr. Dobbins’ body has been cremated. Memorial services with military honors will be conducted at 11 am, Saturday, November 11 at the First Baptist Church, Maryville. An inurnment will be held at the Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Riverside, at a later date.

Memorials can be made to Chapter 23 of the Order of Eastern Star in Bethany.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.