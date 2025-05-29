Raised just outside of the small town of Parnell, Max Giesken graduated high school with a class of only eight students.

After earning an associate degree from North Central Missouri College, Giesken transferred to Northwest Missouri State University to complete his bachelor’s degree.

While at Northwest Missouri State, Max took night classes to become an EMT, and that certification led him straight to Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville, where he joined the emergency department as a technician in 2018. Balancing full-time school with 12-hour weekend and overnight shifts, he became a fixture in the ED, often walking out of class on Friday into a shift that same night.

After three years in the ED and graduating from Northwest Missouri State, he was accepted to the Mayo Clinic Alix School of Medicine in Rochester, MN.

Earlier this month, Giesken graduated with his doctor of medicine (MD) degree and will begin an emergency medicine residency at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in June.