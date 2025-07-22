The bridge replacement project at the Platte River Bridge, west of Parnell on Route NN progress was inspected by the Nodaway County Commission, Associate Commissioner Scott Walk, Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker and Associate Commissioner Chris Burns July 10. The bridge is expected to be completed this October. The contractor is Louis-Company, LLC, Grain Valley. MoDOT employee Jeremy Burns was also on site to check on the progress of the project. The Platte River Bridge was built in 1955. Following a routine inspection in August 2024, crews from the MoDOT closed the bridge due to deterioration.