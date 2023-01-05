At the December 19 Maryville Parks and Recreation board meeting, Eagle Scouts Dayn and Logan Henderson reported their project of cleaning up Robertson Crist Park. Phase one involved cleaning and getting rid of overgrowth, spreading mulch and giving the bathrooms a makeover. Fifty-nine volunteers came to help with phase one. Phase two involved adding in stumps that could be used for an outdoor classroom space. They hope to add more to the park in a phase three.

Reports

Financial. Revenues were up compared to last November, as well as expenses due to the HVAC work at Maryville Community Center.

Recreation Supervisor Kristy McLain and Recreation Coordinator Alex Bean. Youth basketball league will begin after the first of the year, with 227 members from first through sixth grade on 29 teams. This is an increase from last year. The men’s adult basketball league will also start with 13 teams, up from 10 last year. There will be a baseball pitching clinic for fourth through eighth graders on January 22.

Special Events and Marketing Manager Bailey Fergison. The holiday mini-photo sessions went well. Breakfast in Whoville happened December 17 with great turnout, and the Cozy Christmas Night craft night was on December 18.

Facilities Supervisor and Assistant Director Maggie Rockwood. Staffing has been consistent, will be losing some at the start of the new university semester, but also gaining some fall athletic players back. Rentals continue to be strong. Men’s Forum has started back up, along with Rotary and Lions which are meeting. The gym continues to be busy throughout the day as well. MCC admittance was down for the month of November, but active memberships and new membership revenues were up.

Facility Maintenance Supervisor Steve Griffith. St. Joe Heating and Plumbing continues to work on HVAC, and all fitness equipment is working with no issues.

Parks Maintenance Supervisor Kavin Dew. All park restrooms and water fountains have been winterized. Five dead trees were removed from Franklin Park. Equipment has been prepared for winter weather.

Director of Parks Jeff Stubblefield. Quotes have been received for the Thomson Splash ‘N’ Play roof materials and labor for a cost of $12,500. MPR will purchase the materials estimated at $6,900 and labor will be a combined force of MPR staff and outside contractors estimated at $5,600. MPR purchased 15 round tables that seat six for the large meeting room. Stubblefield is working on multiple RFPs still.

The MPR sponsorship program was reviewed and approved by the board.