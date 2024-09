The first Annual Cody Lee Stiens Memorial Scholarship Fundraiser Pancake Breakfast and silent auction will be from 8 am to noon, Sunday September 15 at the Nodaway County Senior Center, 1210 East First Street, Maryville.

The meal is catered by Chris Cakes. Adults are $15; children four and under are free and includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage and drink.