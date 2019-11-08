Northwest Missouri State University will commemorate Veterans Day with military exhibits and activities from 6:30 am to 1 pm, Monday, November 11 at the Carl and Cheryl Hughes Fieldhouse.

The come-and-go event will feature stations for attendees to visit. One of the stations will include a Ruck Pack March, which challenges attendees to walk a lap wearing a weighted backpack in honor of a veteran.

The event will also feature push-up and pull-up competitions, a demonstration of night-vision goggles, a water jug relay, soldier attire, military face painting, photo opportunities and military vehicles. Attendees may write letters of gratitude to military members. The event is free and open to the public.

Veterans and their spouses will eat free at the Burlington Jct. American Legion Auxiliary Beef and Noodles supper from 5 to 7 pm, Friday, November 8. The menu will be beef and noodles, mashed potatoes, vegetables, homemade rolls, dessert and drink. Cost is $8 for adults, children 5 and under are free. The event is open to the public. The event is held in the American Legion Building, Burlington Jct.

South Nodaway Schools Veterans Day observances will begin with breakfast in the school cafeteria from 7:15 to 8 am, Monday, November 11. An assembly will follow in the school gym.