Other activities throughout Homecoming week include the annual canned art contest, a photo contest, a blood drive and the Homecoming Variety Show.

Student organizations will compete in the 14th Annual Donation Creation Contest formerly known as the Canned Art Contest Sunday, October 24, in the Student Union. The displays will remain in the Student Union until Sunday, October 31, and canned items used during the contest are donated to The Ministry Center. Individuals also may vote for the People’s Choice Award by leaving canned goods at their favorite display; those cans will be donated to Northwest’s Pay it Forward Food Pantry.

University offices are invited to participate in an Office and Department Photo Contest. Each department has the opportunity to submit a photo displaying their Homecoming spirit. Entries are posted on social media, and the photo that receives the most “likes” will win a $100 prize. Submissions are due Thursday, October 21, and voting ends at 5 pm, Wednesday, October 27. To register, contact HOCOPR@nwmissouri.edu.

The Homecoming Committee and Student Senate are collaborating to host Northwest’s annual fall blood drive, October 26 to 28, from 11 am to 4:30 pm daily, in the Tower View Room. The Northwest community is invited to give blood or a monetary donation to a local philanthropy. Additionally, student organizations will compete to raise units of blood and money as part of the overall Homecoming competition.

The Homecoming Variety Show is 7 pm, Friday, October 29, in the Charles Johnson Theater at the Olive DeLuce Fine Arts Building and features an array of individuals and student organizations performing skits and musical acts. Tickets are $5 and may be purchased online.

The Homecoming King and Queen will be announced at the conclusion of the Friday Variety Show. Voting for Homecoming royalty through CatPAWS ends at midnight on October 27.

Walkout Day, the Northwest tradition of canceling all classes during the Friday of Homecoming week, is Friday, October 29. Walkout Day activities include the International Flag Raising Ceremony at 1 pm at the Joyce and Harvey White International Plaza.