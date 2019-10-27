The Northwest Missouri State University Board of Regents met October 23 to address several agenda items prior to the Bearcat Homecoming activities at the end of the week.

A policy proposal brought to the Regents by Vice President Carrick was to allow for purchases and contracts of up to $100,000 to come from the president and certain other officers. Presently the cap is $25,000. Carrick noted this proposal would align with the annual thresholds for multi-year contracts, multi-year grants and advertising for bids. These could number 18 to 24 annually. Regent Guy Speckman, who was the single “no” vote, voiced his concern that this policy change would cause less transparency between the university officials, the Regents and the public. Regent John Moore said the proposal would have efficiencies of streamlining but he advised the decisions made by the university staff should be part of the Regents’ agendas to allow for communication and governance. The vote was 6-1.

Two long-term contracts were approved by the Regents involving Instructional Connections, LLC, Dallas, TX, for providing instructional support services for online courses and degree programs, and Mercy Health Springfield, Springfield, for dietetics internship placements.

The Regents authorized a two-year memorandum of understanding with The Greater Kansas City Hispanic Development Fund which will allow college resources to award scholarship matching up to $5,000 per student and up to 10 students per year. Moore recommended the Regents consider increasing this funding in the future.

To begin the open meeting, several recognitions of faculty and students accomplishments took place.

State Representative Allen Andrews also addressed the Regents detailing several legislative points that he believes will be addressed with the upcoming session in 2020. Within his remarks, Andrews noted Northwest Missouri State University is the economic driver of the region.

Under the consent agenda was the awarding of an honorary degree based on a recommendation from the advisory committee on honorary degrees.

Reports were presented by student senate, faculty senate, AASCIU, foundation board and Northwest President Dr. John Jasinski.

The board closed the open session to address litigation, real estate and personnel.