‘I would not change you for the world…but I will change the world for you.’

Members of Mosaic Medical Center-Maryville, Maryville Parks and Recreation, Lions Club International, and the Michael Baumgartner family joined together October 9, to re-dedicate that name and purpose of the playground outside of MMC-M Outpatient Therapy. The park will now be known as Adam’s Adventure Park and will be open to everyone, seven days a week, from sunrise to sunset.

Adam’s Adventure Park, is named after Adam Martin, a 15 year old boy with disabilities. Adam is the son of Jeff and Kari Baumgartner-Martin and the grandson of Michael Baumgartner. The playground is for Adam and all the other children living with a disability that deserve an outdoor play space that meets their developmental needs.

“When the four partners came together to re-name and re-dedicate this space, we kept going back to Adam,” said Megan Jennings, director of development for the St. Francis Foundation. “Adam’s grandfather, Mike Baumgartner, was an integral piece, both visionary and financially, to this project. He did it all with Adam in mind, so it was only fitting that Adam became the namesake of this park.”

Adam’s Adventure Park is a barrier-free/inclusive playground, which makes outdoor play accessible to any child living with or without a disability. The equipment helps children living with a disability socialize, make new friends, and stay active. The playground is jointly managed by Maryville Parks and Recreation and Mosaic Medical Center-Maryville.

“It was incredible to bring my family back home to Maryville and watch Adam play in his park,” said Michael Baumgartner. “Our family hopes this playground continues to be a great space for children to play, while expanding the inclusive options within our community.”