With the growing awareness of mental health needs for students, the Optimist Club of Maryville has teamed up with the Maryville Middle School to provide Focus Pedalers for the school library and counselors’ offices.

The idea was developed by Optimist member Dale Stewart and Middle School Librarian Marty Nolte. Experts believe that many students focus better on visual and verbal tasks when being somewhat active physically.

So, during the 2022-23 school year, two exercise “pedalers” were purchased for use by students while studying or reading in the library since every student would be in the library sometime during the school week. The equipment was under library tables and available for student use throughout the day. However, the initial use of the first pedalers proved to be even greater than expected, so by the end of first semester, the units were almost worn out.

For the 2023-24 school year, three new focus pedalers were purchased with two to be used in the Library and one kept in the counselors’ offices. When a student comes to see one of the counselors about a concern or event, communication is facilitated by talking while pedaling. The new pedalers are more sturdy units which cost almost three times the cost of the first units.

According to Nolte, the focus pedalers are already being well used. The smooth and quiet pedal motion is not disturbing to others and provides the opportunity for students to burn off a little energy. Future project plans are to determine if usable units could be made by the Northwest Vo-Tec School.