The Maryville Optimist Club held its annual installation of officers for the 2022-23 year. Members and installed officers were front: Mary Walkup, board member; Vice-President Trudy Kinman, Al Terhune, OI representative; Pat Spire, board member; Treasurer Terri Stewart, standing: Carl Droegemueller, who received the Lifetime Membership award; Marlin Kinman, Macia Droegemueller, Mary Schieber, Harry Schieber, Lois Terhune with her grandsons Lukas, and Ryan as guests Past President Dale Stewart, Catrina Pettlon, Lynn Beason, board member; Deena and Phil Poynter, guests; Diane Houston, Robert Bohlken, Guy Ebersole, board member; Mary Shields; back: Second Vice President Rick Smail, who was presented the President’s Citation Award and Doug Sutton. Not pictured: President Sheila Smail, Tom Seipel and Beth Zech, board members.