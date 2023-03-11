The Optimist Club of Maryville’s Annual Oratorical Contest had seven youth competing March 2 at the First Christian Church. With the topic, “Discovering the Optimism within Me,” over 30 contestants vied for the top spots. With a memorized delivery of a speech between 4-5 minutes long, all the students excelled. First place was Shuv Goswami, far right; second place was Faye Hornickel, second from the right; and third was Maya Johnson, third from the right. Other finalists were McCoy Bowles, Ethan Holtman, Tessa Mayne and Mattie Webb.