Onalea Huff, 97, passed away from complications of pneumonia on April 19, 2025, at her home in Sumner Place, Lincoln, NE.

She made many dear friends at Sumner, her final home on earth. Family members are grateful and thank Sumner staff for the care she received.

Onalea was born on October 24, 1927, to Einar and May Olson in Goodrich, MI. Her parents and family moved to Elmo, MO, in 1942. Onalea won a singing contest when a teen and sang on KFNF, a Shenandoah, IA, radio station. She graduated in 1945 from Amity High School in College Springs, IA. She was an excellent student and won many advanced spelling bees. She won her final spelling bee at the age of 97 at Sumner Place.

In 1946, she married Robert “Bob” Huff in Shenandoah, IA. They had seven children, all while living in Elmo, MO. They then lived in Hopkins, Bedford, IA; and Lincoln, NE.

Bob farmed and sold agricultural products. Onalea worked in her home raising her children, cashiered at a local store, and worked in Taylor County, IA, as a home health care giver. She also was a seamstress, quilter, gardener, 4-H club leader and member of UMW. In 1983, she was first runner up to the Missouri State Mother of the Year.

Onalea was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Doug Olson and his wife, Betty; her husband, Bob of 74 years, and daughter, Sue Schwenk.

She is survived by her sons Ronald Huff, (wife, Judy), Lincoln, NE; Mark Huff, (wife Jony), Smithville, TX; and Mike Huff, (wife Delia), Hallsville, TX; daughters Annette Barnett, (husband Terry), Goodyear, AZ; Diane Lotfi, Sacramento, CA; and Kay Huff (husband Jon), Lawrence, KS; son-in-law, Fran Schwenk, Independence, MO; 18 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends wherever she has lived.

Graveside memorial service for both Bob and Onalea, as per their wishes, will be at the rural High Prairie Cemetery, Elmo, at 11 am, Saturday, June 21, 2025. Luncheon follows at the Elmo Community Center.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Elmo Methodist Church and the Wray Memorial United Methodist Church in Hopkins.