Northwest Missouri State University’s Department of Fine and Performing Arts welcomes an Arizona-based sculpture artist as its first guest artist of the 2025-26 academic year this month.

The artist, Bobby Zokaites, specializes in creating large-scale, colorful, interactive objects that humanize public spaces and stimulate interaction. In July, the US Water Alliance presented Zokaites with its 2025 US Water Prize for Outstanding Artist, for his public art installation, “A Time Machine Called Tinaja,” developed in partnership with the City of Phoenix’s Water Services Department and office of arts and culture.

The exhibit at Northwest, which continues through Friday, October 24, brings the art Zokaites produces for outdoor spaces into a gallery setting while providing an overview of his practice and insight into his artistic process. A sampling of Zokaites’s work may be viewed at bobbyzokaites.com.

“I deeply admire his ability to bridge his studio practice with the public art world,” said Tom LaPann, a Northwest associate professor of art who serves as the faculty sponsor for the exhibit. “He has a unique talent for staying true to his artistic style and the work he enjoys making, while also creating impactful public art that solves problems. I always appreciate how his distinct style and innovative ideas elevate practical solutions into something more profound.”

This lecture and exhibit also will offer a compelling look into the uniqueness of public art and its goal of improving communities, LaPann said.

“It is incredibly valuable for students to interact with professional artists like Bobby because they bring real-world experience, unique stories, opinions and values from the contemporary art world,” LaPann said. “This is one of the most beneficial experiences students can have at the University. They get the opportunity to ask questions that might not be covered in textbooks or traditional classes, which significantly rounds out their educational experience.

All exhibits are free and open to the public on the first floor of the Olive DeLuce Fine Arts Building.