Old Defiance Days, Sheridan will be underway Friday, June 20 and Saturday, June 21.

The schedule starts Friday at 6 pm with Miss Rodeo Princess and Junior Rodeo Clown contest at the rodeo arena. Sign up in advance, call Victoria Holmes at 660.254.1839. At 7:30 pm, is the rodeo by Grand River Rodeo Co. (IRA, URA, MRCA). Adults are $10; ages five to 12 are $5 and four and under are free.

Saturday events include: 8 am breakfast by class of 2027 at Community Hall; 9:45 am flag raising in the park; 10:30 am parade, line up at MFA Ag. Contact Beth Meek at 660.562.8663. 10:45 am is the Double E Box auction at the stage; 11 am to 1 pm, lunch is served by CBC at Community Hall; 11 am, volleyball tournament, contact Saylor Brown at 816.351.7695; 11:30 am, baby show at the stage, contact Nikita Davison at 712.621.8050; 11:45 am, cake walk under shelter house.

After noon, activities include: 12:30 pm, Barewire Band on stage; 1 pm, corn hole tournament at stage, contact Brown; 3 pm, sheet races southeast corner of park; 6 pm, mutton bustin’ at rodeo arena, sign up with Holmes, 660.254.1839; and rodeo by Grand River Rodeo Co. For rodeo information, call 641.773.5232.