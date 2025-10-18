By Kathryn Rice

“For nearly three decades, Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM) has been observed nationally in October as an opportunity to bring light to the issue of domestic violence and its effects on victims, survivors, families and communities” according to the website.

In Maryville and the five county region of Nodaway, Atchison, Holt, Gentry and Worth, North Star Advocacy Center provides assistance and resources for domestic violence victims. The center, located at 1220 East Second, Maryville, depends on volunteers, interns and paid staff to provide these services.

For this October, the staff is working on both established and new programs to spread the word about domestic violence and the services North Star offers.

Established programs

Wyatt Williams and Cindy Lemar, victim advocates, are presenting a healthy relationships program in the five county schools. The duo will present in 20 classrooms and all schools in the area for the 2025-26 school year. Their presentations are booked through February 2026.

The duo is giving new information, demystifying preconceived notions and if the students need North Star services, they can reach out with the information provided at the presentations.

Williams and Lemar are also sharing healthy relationships with Nodaway County Services’ clients. There will be four sessions with individuals served by Nodaway County Services outreach.

“They have asked good strong questions and I hope we’ve been able to give good strong answers,” Williams said on presenting to Nodaway County Services’ group homes.

Speaking to clubs and organizations at Northwest Missouri State University allows Williams and Lemar to bring to light important problems in the community. It also gives the students the opportunity to serve as a volunteer to educate and work within the community. There are internship opportunities available at North Star.

This fall, Hannah Bever, Grant City, is serving as an intern during her final semester at Northwest. Her major is human services with a minor in aging studies. She picked North Star for her internship as it was a subject area which she was totally unfamiliar with.

Williams said, “We are open to speak to any group. The more people we can speak to, the more we can spread the understanding on what is domestic violence.”

New endeavors

Meaghann Kosman, victim advocate, is bringing awareness of domestic violence in marginalized communities by producing weekly videos focusing on different marginalized communities. These videos are on North Star’s Facebook page, North Star Advocacy Center Instagram, at northstar_advocate.

The first week was an individual with a disability, the second week was a person of color, the third week is a person who identifies as LGBTQIA+, the fourth week will be an international student, who is a volunteer at the center.

Each one of these areas has a lot of barriers to receiving help and with the possibility of domestic violence, these individuals “may have even more or additional barriers that I think society doesn’t often think about,” Kosman said.

“I’m hoping people expand their awareness and compassion of victims of domestic abuse,” she continued. “We talk about challenges victims have all of the time but I think we get this image in our head about who is impacted by domestic violence and there is a lot of need for people in marginalized communities who have barriers that might prevent them from reaching out for help.

“They face prejudice and misunderstanding about culture and sometimes domestic violence organizations aren’t fully equipped to help with such things as kosher foods, interpreters, wheelchair accessible facilities.

“All of these marginalized communities are in the five county area that North Star serves,” Kosman said. “It is a way for being compassionate to all people who suffer domestic violence. They are just as worthy of our help as anyone else.”

The videos are four to eight-and-a-half minutes long. Kosman thinks it is important that we hear directly from the voices impacted by domestic violence. These individuals are only representing themselves and not their entire community, Kosman emphasized.

Contact information:

North Star Advocacy Center may be contacted at 660.562.2320 for speakers or to volunteer. Volunteers may also apply online at northstarac.org.

The toll free crisis line is 1.866.382.7867.

Donations:

At this time, North Star is requesting toasters, blenders, stick vacuums, pots, pans, skillets or Walmart gift cards. Monetary donations are always welcome. Donors are requested to call ahead before bringing items to the shelter.