Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 10/4/22. The motion passed.

Approved: None.

Public comment: None.

Accounts payable: #81300-81314.

Requisitions: Road and bridge to Maryville Chamber of Commerce for safety incentives.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: MoDOT email for 2022-24 regional bridge program, MoDOT email for 2022 transportation alternatives program award announcement, statement from Schraeder Law Firm for services.

The commission hosted the quarterly meeting for officeholders with the following in attendance: Burns, Walker, Walk, Elaine Wilson, Lisa Nickerson, Dee O’Riley, Marilyn Jenkins, Randy Strong, Robert Rice and Patton. Officeholders gave updates to activities and issues within their respective offices. The next quarterly meeting will be January 5, 2023. Also in attendance: Kay Wilson, Nodaway News Leader, Geoffrey Woehlk, Maryville Forum and Tammy Carter, human resources director.

• Strong talked about working with area county schools on safety need and training. Corporal McDonald replaced Rick Smail as the DARE officer and Heather Wallace took the jail administrator position. The sheriff’s department is sending two current employees to the academy.

• O’Riley updated the group on her numbers. She currently has 72 cases, 12 estates, 46 in guardianship and conservatorship, 14 just under conservatorship.

• Wilson gave updates on the circuit clerk’s office with one new hire and two employees out for training. Continues to be busy with municipal court.

• Jenkins stated her office is beginning the tax bill process, has balanced September and sent the census in for health care.

• Rice told the group that the Fourth Circuit Court had won the Daniel J. Toole Award. The fourth circuit is the only circuit to be awarded this in the state of Missouri. Rice gave updates on the mental health board. Nodaway County has filled five of the six spots on the board and Rice plans to have the first meeting mid-November. Rice has been appointed to a state-wide judicial committee to work on some model rules for domestic assault victims testifying in court per RSMo 546.263. Rice stated he had performed seven marriages in the last quarter.

• According to Nickerson, her office is hosting the Northwest Regional Recorder of Deeds quarterly meeting next week. Nickerson stated they will be looking to move some books to the west storage room in the future and that they continue to work on backfiles. They are up to 1941.

• Patton reported that absentee voting for the November 2022 General Election began on September 27, inventory lists were sent out to each officeholder or their designee and are due back in the office October 21. Patton discussed end of the year invoices and that she will be sending out budget worksheets next week.

• Commissioners discussed the progress of the road and bridge department. The sixth and final bridge has been started. The crew replaced two bridges with tubes that are rail cars at a savings to the county. Walk is working to pull together information for the sprinkler system for the jail. The Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) grant was awarded to work on the ADA ramp at the Courthouse in the amount of $241.545.35 with a 20 percent match. The county has also sent in an application for funds for five BRO bridges. And is working with NWMO Regional Council of Governments on other funding for bridges. The Courthouse boiler system will have some work done over the next year. The commission continues to work through requests for American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. The county plans to hold a flu clinic at 1 pm, October 27 at the Administration Center for employees that wish to get a flu shot and the county appreciation dinner will be held December 15.

The September expense and revenue budget report was presented for review.

The commission signed the cash match commitment letter and reviewed cost estimates for the Reconnecting Communities Grant.

A call was put in to Tina Deiter to discuss the process to transfer lease from Tiffany Health Care to Nodaway Healthcare, LLC. Documents were shared with Deiter, who will work on the lease.

Megan Jennings, Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville, came in to discuss activities they are planning to do in the community for breast cancer awareness month. Jennings asked to utilize the courthouse lawn on Tuesday, October 11 for two yoga sessions. The commission approved the activity.

Kim Mildward, NWMO Regional Council of Governments, stopped in to finalize the Reconnecting Communities grant workspace on Grants.gov. Amy Dowis, NWMO Regional Council of Governments, communicated via email on grant questions.

Mildward let the commissioners know that they are holding a community forum about broadband at the Northwest Student Union Ballroom from 8 to 10 am, October 27.

Andy Macias, Snyder and Associates, called in to schedule a meeting time to discuss bridges. Macias will be on the agenda at 11:30 am, October 13.

The commission, along with Engle inspected and approved Road #97 and inspected Road #105 both in Atchison Township.

Burns made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

A call was put into Schraeder Law Firm to discuss invoicing.

A message was left for Jim Knox with Norris Quarries to discuss rock.

Jackie Cochenour, Northwest Missouri Children’s Advocacy Task Force, stopped by to update the commission on the time frame for the 501(c)3 application process. Cochenour also discussed Northwest Health Services possibly contracting services.

Walk submitted an application for consideration to serve on the County Commission Association of Missouri (CCAM) executive committee.

A Polk Township resident came in to discuss a potential housing subdivision.

Burns made a motion to adjourn until 10/11/2022.