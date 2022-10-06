Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 9/29/22. The motion passed.

Approved: Invoices to Metal Culverts for supplies; temporary liquor licenses for Backyard Vine and Wine, LLC and Black Pony; recorder fee report for October 2022.

Public comment: None.

Accounts payable: #81288-81299.

Requisitions: Sheriff to ICS jail supplies for parts.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Employee Assistance Program (EAP) FY23 renewal, inspection due notice from Missouri Department of Public Safety/Division of Fire Safety for Elevator Inspections in the Courthouse and Administration Center, updated sheriff vehicle report as of September 2022

Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor, reported an issue in Jefferson Township regarding a resident complaint of road signs being removed.

Reviewed a letter from Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) regarding Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) Grants funding award for Courthouse ADA-Improvement Project in the amount of $241,585.35. A call was put in to Greg Seifert with Creal, Clark and Seifert to discuss next steps.

The commission spoke to Washington Township Trustee Jason Stoll regarding rock on new construction roads #1033 and #1034. Also spoke to Barnard Quarry and Zimmerman Hauling to get rock delivered.

Sheriff Randy Strong and Jackie Cochenour met with the commission to give updates on the Northwest Missouri Children’s Advocacy Task Force activities. Also present: Marilyn Jenkins.

A call was put in to Billy Mitchell regarding the broken ring on the HELP button at the Administration Center and to ask that the inspections for both elevators be set up. Further discussion revolved around Elevator Safety Services, Inc. (ESSI) being present at the time of the inspection. The authorization form was completed and returned to ESSI.

Burns made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

The commission, along with Engle, inspected and approved Road #482 in Polk Township. In Jefferson Township, inspected Bridge #657and a sign issue on Road #645.

Alice Hersh stopped in to discuss historical grants. A message was left for Billie Mackey.

A call was put in to Larry Ecker, Lincoln Township board member to check on the status of CART rock roads. Also contacted Atchison Township Trustee Brandon Dougherty on delivery status.

Burns made a motion to adjourn until 10/6/2022.