October 30

Brendan P. Aldrich, 19, Maryville, Minor in Possession in the 100 block of East Seventh at 1:44 am.

November 12

Burglary was reported in the 1500 block of East South Avenue at 9:20 am. The investigation is ongoing.

November 17

A vehicle driven by Derek D. Damman, 23, Maryville, was involved in an accident on East Seventh and North Dewey at 1:50 am. Damman, Driving While Intoxicated, Careless and Imprudent Driving, and Leaving the Scene of an Accident.

November 19

Blaytyn J. Wilmes, 19, Maryville, Receiving Stolen Property in the 200 block of West Eleventh at 8:30 pm.

November 20

Kyra B. Freeman, 20, Kansas City, Possession of Fake ID and Littering in the 200 block of West Fifth at 12:47 am.

Domestic disturbance was reported in the 800 block of North Fillmore at 12:23 am. The investigation is ongoing.

November 22

A vehicle owned by Jacob A. Partridge, Maryville, was involved in an accident with an unknown driver in the 800 block of South Hester at 11:08 am.

November 23

Identity theft was reported in the 100 block of North Vine at 12 pm. The investigation is ongoing.

November 24

Colton J. Hoover, 20, Country Club, Driving While Intoxicated, Minor in Possession and Careless and Imprudent Driving in the 200 block of West Seventh at 2:43 am.

Larceny was reported in the 1500 block of East First at 7:13 am. The investigation is ongoing.

Corey M. Ribble, 28, Maryville, Wanted on Warrant – Failure to Appear in the 400 block of North Market at 6:40 pm.

November 27

Audrey E. Brooks, 20, DeSoto, Possession of Marijuana, Minor in Possession, Open Container, Equipment Violation in the 1900 block of South Main at 9:33 pm.

November 29

Assault was reported in the 300 block of North Market at 12:43 am. The investigation is ongoing.