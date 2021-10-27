October 21, 2021

Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. in attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners, and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 10/19/2021. The motion passed.

Public comment: None.

Accounts payable: Checks #79425-79440.

Approved: Invoice to Chuck Holley Photography for Judge Prokes’session fee.

Requisitions: Collector/treasurer to MTE for office supplies; Sheriff to Missouri Sheriff’s Association for training.

Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor, along with Patton, discussed with the commission budget line items that will be over due to an increase in pricing due to COVID.

A call was put in to Bill Driskell to work on the door into the prosecuting attorney’s office. A call was put in to Arnold Plumbing to look at a toilet in the women’s restroom on the first-floor bathroom in the Administration Center and to let him know the water heater has been purchased and should be here sometime next week.

Elaine Wilson, circuit clerk, called the meeting to order at 9 am with the Pledge of Allegiance. In attendance: Walker, Burns, Walk, Patton, Rex Wallace, assessor, Randy Strong, sheriff, Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer, Lisa Nickerson, recorder of deeds and Dee O’Riley, public administrator. Wilson asked for a motion for nominations for a chair. Burns made a motion for Walker to represent the salary commission as a chair. Wallace seconded the motion. No other nominations were made. Wallace made a motion to cease nominations for chair with Burns seconding the motion. All were in favor of Walker being the chair. Wilson turned the meeting over to Walker. See salary commission minutes for the meeting contents.

Due to most officeholders being present, the group decided to discuss the salary committee options. A meeting will still be held Tuesday, October 26, but the group wanted to discuss some of the ideas that were being discussed. Wallace discussed not dropping the first three steps of the salary schedule, but rather the bottom two. This was part of the discussion from October 12. This will be presented to the group prior to the meeting on October 26 to allow for time to review. The group discussed hiring someone with comparable experience with a ceiling for experience. Strong would still like to see the sheriff’s department on its own chart. The group discussed making a change to the salary schedule to drop the bottom three steps for the sheriff’s department and road and bridge department to evaluate at Tuesday’s meeting. The group discussed the COLA and what the Social Security Administration is currently suggesting. Wallace suggested the commission consider a 3-5 percent COLA.

A call was put in to Ivan Schraeder, county attorney, regarding personnel issues.

Floyd Linville, Hughes Township, stopped in to ask for an extension on delivering CART rock due to delays he has experienced. At this time, no extension was granted at this time, however the commission asked Linville to touch base with them on October 28 to give an update and reevaluate the situation.

Throughout the day, the commission, along with Jenkins met with Charles Bliley, City of Conception Junction; Sue McCrary and Bill McCrary, Village of Clyde; Meagan Morrow and Teresa Carter, City of Skidmore and Chris Bird, City of Hopkins individually to discuss the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds they have each received and the needs their respective entities have and how the county can assist.

Jenkins and Patton discussed the overage of costs road and bridge is facing due to the increase in cost of supplies over previous years due to COVID. A call was put in to Engle to discuss. A comparison will be pulled together of a bridge from 2020 as compared to 2021 to review next week. The commission will use these numbers to utilize ARPA funds to cover the difference.

A county employee visited with the commission regarding their resignation.

Engle and Burns did an inspection of Reconstruction Road #617 and approved the road for rock.

Andy Macias, Snyder and Associates, called in to discuss the status of BRO-B074(63) Bridge. MoDOT has BRO funding on hold until they get their funding. Macias set a date at 9 pm, November 2 to review bridge status.

Burns made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

Bryan Rose, Gallagher Benefit Specialists, scheduled a meeting time of at 1 pm, November 2. to review insurance information.

Greg McDanel, City of Maryville manager, emailed the commission financial information. Jenkins reviewed this with the commission and it will be prepared for payment approval on October 26.

The Commission reviewed and signed a resolution as provided by Travis Elliot of Ellis, Ellis Hammons and Johnson, regarding calculation for proportional tax revenue allocation and distribution in the Enhanced Enterprise Zones (EEZ.)

Walk made a motion to adjourn until 10/26/2021.

Salary Commission Minutes

October 21, 2021

Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting to order at 9 am and turned it over to Circuit Clerk Elaine Wilson.

Melinda Patton, county clerk, will keep the minutes.

Wilson asked for a motion for nominations for a chair. Chris Burns made a motion for Bill Walker to represent the salary commission as chair. Rex Wallace seconded the motion. No other nominations were made. Wallace made a motion to cease nominations for chair with Burns seconding the motion. All were in favor of Walker being the chair. Wilson turned the meeting over to Walker.

Walker opened the floor for discussion. Wallace made a motion to leave officeholder salary as it is and give a Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) if one is able to be given. Dee O’Riley seconded the motion. Discussion ensued on the topic. A vote of the motion was taken: Wallace, yes; Randy Strong, yes; O’Riley, yes; Lisa Nickerson, yes; Marilyn Jenkins, yes; Burns, yes; Walker, yes; Scott Walk, yes; Patton, yes. Those absent: Caleb Phillips and Vince Shelby.

Motion to adjourn was made at 9:20 by Walk, seconded by Burns. All were in favor.